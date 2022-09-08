Apple Discontinues Select iPhone Models; Here’s The List News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the 'Far Out' event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, and the Watch SE 2 on Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, within a day of the much-awaited product announcement, the company has confirmed the discontinuation of select previous generation iPhones.

Apple Discontinues Select iPhones

Similar to the previous years, the incoming Pro models - the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have replaced the yesteryear models in the iPhone 13 lineup. To be specific, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max that went official in 2021. The iPhone 13 Pro models came with significant upgrades, including a 120Hz LTPO display, improved battery life, an upgraded triple-camera system, and much more.

Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 12 mini that was unveiled in 2020. This device marked the debut of the mini devices and was also one of the first 5G-ready iPhones. Despite featuring an OLED display, this was the most affordable iPhone at the time of its launch.

Lastly, the tech giant has also discontinued some older models, including the iPhone 11 that went official in 2019. For those who are unaware, the iPhone 11 was the first base phone from the company to be launched with 4GB of RAM, a dual-camera setup, 18W wired fast charging support, and more.

That said, the current iPhone family comprises the latest iPhone 14 series - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE 3rd gen (2022), iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 13. Given that the standard iPhone 11 variant is now discontinued, the portfolio of iPhones includes only 5G-ready smartphones. However, the new satellite communication services are limited only to the iPhone 14 series and are offered in collaboration with Globalstar.

Is It Possible To Buy Old iPhone Models?

With the discontinuation of select old iPhones, Apple has officially stopped selling these models. However, you will be able to purchase these devices from retailers across the world until stocks last. If you want to upgrade to an iPhone, then this could be the right time to buy one given that there will be huge discounts on the previous generation models.

