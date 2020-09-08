Apple Event On September 15; Everything You Need To Know News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially announced the date of its next hardware launch event. According to the official website listing, the event will happen on September 15 at 10 a.m PDT, where the company is likely to announce the next generation iPhone -- the iPhone 12.

Though the company has not confirmed the list of the devices that will be unveiled at the launch event, considering the time frame the iPhone 12 series is likely to go official along with the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad Air with upgraded internals.

What To Expect From iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 will obviously be the most powerful smartphone from the company and is expected to come with a new and improved camera system. The company is expected to launch at least three variants -- the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 will replace the iPhone 11 and is likely to come with a dual-camera setup. The iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will replace the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max with an improved camera system along with a LiDAR sensor, similar to the current generation iPad Pro.

All three iPhone 12 models are likely to support 5G and they will be powered by a 5G modem by Qualcomm. Under the hood, these devices will be based on the A14 Bionic chipset, touted to the first mobile processor built on 5nm fabrication.

Unlike the iPhone 11, which has an IPS LCD screen, the iPhone 12 is expected to come with an OLED display with improved screen resolution. Though the size of the notch will remain the same, Apple is expected to upgrade the Face ID hardware to make it more secure and easy to use.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 12 lineup is expected to be priced similar to the iPhone 11 lineup, where the base model is likely to be priced around Rs. 65,000 in India.

