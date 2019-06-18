ENGLISH

    Apple Expected To Launch Two iPhones with 5G Support In 2020 – Thanks To Qualcomm

    By
    |

    Apple is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphones for this year and all eyes are on the company to come up with a new innovation. There are already many rumors on the web which claimed that the company is planning to launch the 5G support iPhone by 2020. However, in the latest report by Ming-Chi Kuo the company is working on 3 new OLED iPhones out of which two will be 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch display with 5G support and the 6.1-inch model will arrive with 4G support.

    Apple Expected To Launch Two iPhones with 5G Support In 2020

     

    The latest report also suggests that the smartphones will be made available by 2020 and it will be powered by Qualcomm's 5G modem. As we all know both the companies had finally settled the legal issues and signed a chipset supply agreement for multiple years. Apple was also planning to set up its own 5G baseband chip but it is not going to be ready anytime before 2022.

    According to Kuo's research for TF International Securities:

    "We expect that the new 2H20 iPhone lines will include the high-end 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch OLED iPhone models and the low-end 6.1-inch OLED iPhone. The 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch OLED iPhone models will likely support 5G. We expect that the PA usage of each 5G iPhone will be 200% more than the current number for iPhone models.

    We believe that the content of Apple and Qualcomm's previous settlement includes Qualcomm's release of partly 5G baseband chip source code to Apple for Apple's development of own 5G PA/FEM."

    Apple Expected To Launch Two iPhones with 5G Support In 2020

     

    Do note that all these information are based out of rumors and the company has not confirmed any of this. So recommend you to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official confirmation of the upcoming iPhone models.

    Source

    Read More About: iPhone apple 5g smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
