Apple iPhone XI concept renders look premium except for one design element

Apple iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max concepts look really premium but there appears to be a downside in the design.

While we are months away from the launch of the next-generation iPhones, the leaks and rumors about these devices are hitting the web almost every other day. We have been coming across reports that the upcoming iPhones will flaunt triple rear cameras with a telephoto and wide-angle lens and large OLED displays.

Now, the graphic illustrators at HKI Products have come up with a new set of renders of the iPhone XI. These renders show the upcoming devices in full glory. Undoubtedly, the iPhones will look premium as seen in these concept renders but these have a big camera hump that is skeptical.

Apple iPhone XI concept renders

The new set of iPhone XI renders appear to have an aluminum chassis that gives is a more premium look than the previous generation models. At the previous iPad launch, Apple detailed the production of a composite material, which is stronger, more elusive and more durable despite being lighter. This makes us believe that the upcoming iPhones might feature a chassis made using this material.

The device appears to flaunt a wide notch at the top of the display to provide room for the selfie camera, earpiece and infrared and dot-protector sensors that enable facial recognition. Notably, iPhone X has the thickest notch ever and it is the pioneer to bring notches to smartphones.

Triple cameras on iPhone XI Max

Going by the existing reports, the upcoming models might be called iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max. Notably, the only difference between these models is said to be the presence of a triple camera setup on the Max variant. And, this is where the design seen on this concept render appears to have an issue. The huge camera bump seems to be awkward.

The premium finish and looks and smooth rounded edges do not appear good with the camera hump. While it is expected to flaunt a vertical setup of triple cameras at its rear, these renders show a weird triangular camera arrangement that is not too appealing.

Following the usual pattern, Apple is expected to launch the upcoming iPhones sometime in September. Word is that the company will skip 5G connectivity this year. Besides this, it would be better for the company to work on its pricing strategy to revive its dropping sales.