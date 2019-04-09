iPhone XIS and iPhone XIS Max to feature 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED display News oi-Vivek All three 2019 iPhones will have a triple camera setup

Apple is most likely to launch the next set of flagship smartphones in September 2019, where the company is most likely to launch at least three iPhone models. Now, a new report from MacOtakara does confirm some of the possible features of the upcoming iPhones, aka, the Apple iPhone XIS, the Apple iPhone XIS Max, and the Apple iPhone XIR.

Camera

According to the report, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max successors will feature a triple rear-camera setup, and these smartphones will be slightly thicker, compared to the current generation Apple iPhones. All three iPhones will have a triple camera set up at the back with a standard RGB sensor, a telephoto lens, and a super wide-angle lens.

Display

The report also hints that the smaller iPhone will feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the bigger iPhone will have a 6.5-inch screen. Both smartphones are expected to come with a QHD+ OLED display with an edge-to-edge bezel-less design. The iPhone XIR is likely to come with liquid retina or LCD panel and is expected to be priced slightly lower than the iPhone XIS. By 2020, the company is most likely to launch all iPhone models with an OLED display to maintain continuity.

Retains lightning port

The upcoming iPhones will retain the good old Lightning port; however, unlike the current generation iPhones, the next generation devices will carry a fast 10W USB type-C to Lightning port charger in the retail package.

OS

All three iPhones will launch with iOS 13, which will be unveiled at Apple's WWDC event in June 2019. iOS 13 is expected to introduce a lot of new battery-friendly features like system-wide dark mode and smart battery saver, which should help the iPhones to offer better battery backup. These iPhones are expected to cost similar to the current generation Apple iPhones and are expected to offer more features.