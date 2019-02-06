Overall iPhone sales drop by 20%: iPhone XR is the bestseller

The fact that sales of some iPhones are down, has brought up a concerning issue for Cupertino giant- Apple. The manufacturing cost in three of its iconic models was so higher that users dropped the idea of their purchasing. The iPhone sales decline in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific (excluding China and India) is due to the higher price when compared to offerings from Chinese players.

While the decline in the US and Europe is due to the lengthening replacement cycle and decreased operator discounts during the launch of new iPhones. Despite iPhone XR became the best-selling device in November 2018, it is disturbing to note the overall sales were down over 20% YoY compared to 2017's launches (8/8 Plus/X). Moreover, you can expect an increase in sales of older iPhone models like iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 in emerging markets due to the high price of newer models.

The prime reason for iPhone XR to be a bestseller is it is available at a much lesser price option than XS and XS Max. Even the features make XR to be grabbed for. It comes with the TrueDepth camera system which offers photography of world-class and enables Face ID functionality.

There is also Apple's A12 Bionic chip under the hood that is based on the 7nm process. The processor works blazingly fast, making all your multitasks easier and much smoother. Also, its screen looks much better due to the Liquid Retina HD display.

Apple iPhone XS MAX Best Price of iPhone XS MAX

Key Specs

6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor

4GB RAM

256GB internal memory

expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

3174mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone XS Best Price of iPhone XS

Key Specs

5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone XR Best Price of Apple iPhone XR

Key Specs 6.1-inch display with 1792 x 828 pixels resolution

12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM

256GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

iOs v12 operating system

2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor

2716mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone X Best Price of Apple iPhone X

Key Specs Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera with Dual optical image stabilization, Portrait Mode, Digital zoom up to 10x, Quad-LED True tone flash and Slow sync, 4K Video recording at 24 fps or 30 fps or 60 fps and Slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature

Display: 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours Apple iPhone 8 Plus Best Price of iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs 12MP + 12MP dual primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor, 3GB RAM, 256GB internal memory, single SIM

2691mAH lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 8 Best Price of iPhone 8

Key Specs

4.7-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution

iOS v11 operating system

1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

2GB RAM

256GB internal memory and single SIM

1821mAH lithium-ion battery

