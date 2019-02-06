ENGLISH

Overall iPhone sales drop by 20%: iPhone XR is the bestseller

    The fact that sales of some iPhones are down, has brought up a concerning issue for Cupertino giant- Apple. The manufacturing cost in three of its iconic models was so higher that users dropped the idea of their purchasing. The iPhone sales decline in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific (excluding China and India) is due to the higher price when compared to offerings from Chinese players.

    While the decline in the US and Europe is due to the lengthening replacement cycle and decreased operator discounts during the launch of new iPhones. Despite iPhone XR became the best-selling device in November 2018, it is disturbing to note the overall sales were down over 20% YoY compared to 2017's launches (8/8 Plus/X). Moreover, you can expect an increase in sales of older iPhone models like iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 in emerging markets due to the high price of newer models.

    The prime reason for iPhone XR to be a bestseller is it is available at a much lesser price option than XS and XS Max. Even the features make XR to be grabbed for. It comes with the TrueDepth camera system which offers photography of world-class and enables Face ID functionality.

    There is also Apple's A12 Bionic chip under the hood that is based on the 7nm process. The processor works blazingly fast, making all your multitasks easier and much smoother. Also, its screen looks much better due to the Liquid Retina HD display.

    Apple iPhone XS MAX

    Best Price of iPhone XS MAX
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
    • 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
    • iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 256GB internal memory
    • expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 3174mAH lithium-ion battery

    Apple iPhone XS

    Best Price of iPhone XS
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
    • 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
    • iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 2658mAH lithium-ion battery

    Apple iPhone XR

    Best Price of Apple iPhone XR
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch display with 1792 x 828 pixels resolution
    • 12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM
    • 256GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
    • iOs v12 operating system
    • 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
    • 2716mAH lithium-ion battery

     

    Apple iPhone X

    Best Price of Apple iPhone X
    Key Specs

    • Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera with Dual optical image stabilization, Portrait Mode, Digital zoom up to 10x, Quad-LED True tone flash and Slow sync, 4K Video recording at 24 fps or 30 fps or 60 fps and Slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
    • Display: 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Best Price of iPhone 8 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 12MP + 12MP dual primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
    • 13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
    • iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor, 3GB RAM, 256GB internal memory, single SIM
    • 2691mAH lithium-ion battery

     

    Apple iPhone 8

    Best Price of iPhone 8
    Key Specs

    • 4.7-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution
    • iOS v11 operating system
    • 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 256GB internal memory and single SIM
    • 1821mAH lithium-ion battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
