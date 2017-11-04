Apple fans queue outside stores for new iPhone X in India

We recently reported that the iPhone X went out of stock on both Amazon and Flipkart within 15 minutes after the pre-orders opened. Well, the Apple flagship went on sale yesterday at 6 PM in various countries including India.

The iPhone X is the costliest iPhone that has been released by Apple so far. The starting price for the smartphone in India is Rs. 89,000 for the 64GB model. Whereas, the 256GB native storage variant carries a price tag of whopping 1,02,000. Despite having a ridiculously high price tag, the smartphone seems to be quite popular among the Apple fans.

Now that the iPhone X is available for sale in India, long queues have been seen outside authorized retail stores in many parts of Delhi NCR. There is some confusion on this part though. Some reports are suggesting, the long queues are the result of mismanagement by the distributors, but other reports claim people queued up for the iPhone X.

Apple had launched the iPhone X last month alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Talking about the specifications, as mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes in two storage variants: 64GB and 256GB.

The device features thin bezels around the screen, an edge-to-edge OLED screen with Super Retina Display and a new biometric feature called Face ID for authentication purposes.

On the software front, iPhone X runs on iOS 11 out of the box and is powered by the new and most powerful Apple A11 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone boasts of a vertically arranged rear-facing dual camera setup. The camera setup is comprised of an f/1.8 12MP wide-angle lens and another f/2.4 12MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with Quad-LED True Tone flash for photos with low noise.

Moreover, The cameras at the rear are calibrated for augmented reality and accurate motion tracking. The selfie camera on the iPhone X is the TrueDepth camera with the ability to click Portrait mode photos with Portrait Lighting as well.