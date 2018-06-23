Apple first took the headphone jack-now it the USB port

Apple releases its first phone two years back without a headphone jack, at that time the company has faced a lot of criticism from the critics, customers and competitors. A lot of people has disagreed and showed their disappointment about the decision of ditching the headphone jack. Imagine what will happen when Apple will remove the lightning USB port from the iPhone entirely.

It might sound very impractical, but a report from Apple leakster Mark Gurman has revealed that the company is planning to consider this change with the upcoming iPhone X. Apple is serious about releasing the charging port and launching a phone with no physical port. Back in 2017, Apple has tried this but later ditched the idea of removing the port due to some delay in wireless charging pad.

Apple has corralled itself with its trademark Lightning connector, a cable with limited capabilities of charging the iPhone and transferring data and small accessory ecosystem. The company has already switched it MacBook laptops to USB-C and it seems that the demise of Lightning connector is not a matter. But does this mean that Apple iPhone will also switch to USB-C or it will totally ignore the external ports entirely from the iPhones?

However, the groundwork of abandoning the Lightning port is being laid in the other production lines. Currently Apple's iPad Pro model uses a secondary pogo pin system for some accessories like keyboards. The idea behind this is to intoroduce a smart connector which would eventually be able to assume other features. Features like fast charging and data transfer and more which is necessary for a Pro leve product.

Previously we have reported, the 2018 series of iPhones will have a lightning port, whereas the iPhones which will launch in 2019 are expected to have a USB type C port. This prediction is made by Analogue IC vendors, which is a known supplier of different IC parts for electronics. The lightning port that is used on the iPhones and iPads is a 16 pin connector, whereas the USB type C port is a 24 pin connector, offering faster data and power transfer between the devices.

According to a report, Apple is expected to replace the lightning port on iPhones with a USB type C port to offer a uniform selection of ports on its entire portfolio. Lets see what Apple is going to do with the upcoming iPhones, hope we will get to see more details in the upcoming days.

