Apple Gearing Up For 6G Research And Development With New Recruits

While the world is yet to fully adopt the 5G network, the Next G Alliance is working on providing the next-generation wireless technology - 6G. The latest player to have joined the Alliance is Apple. From the looks of it, Apple is working on the 6G network and communication - on its own! The alliance includes companies like Google, Huawei, LG, and others.

Apple Working On 6G

The report comes from Bloomberg, who spotted a new job posting by Apple for engineers to help in the development of next-gen 6G cellular technologies. The report notesApple is looking to recruit people who can "research and design next-generation (6G) wireless communication systems for radio access networks".

Apple is looking for talent who can not only research about 6G technologies, but can "participate in industry/academic forums passionate about 6G technology". The Cupertino-based company is further attracting recruits with 'unique and rewarding opportunities' that come with building the new wireless technology.

Naturally, the new 6G technology developed in-house would reflect on the future Apple products, especially the iPhone and iPad. "In this role, you will be at the center of a cutting-edge research group responsible for creating next-generation disruptive radio access technologies over the next decade," Apple further notes in the talent search.

Is It Too Early For 6G?

No, it's never too early to begin research and the back-end work for any technology! It appears that American companies are gearing up to lead the 6G technology against Chinese firms like Huawei, who led the way in the 5G deployment. Experts note 6G cellular technology standards won't be the norm until 2030, but this is about the right time to kickstart research and development.

While it could take a decade to get 6G-supported smartphones, Apple seems to be taking the lead now. The company is set to push its plan to develop a 6G modem and other network products for its future devices.

In other news, Apple iPhone 13 models expected to rollout this year will bring in many new features. It looks like Apple is going to catch up with Android smartphones with features like in-display fingerprint sensors, always-on displays, and so on.

