iPhones To Catch Up With Android Flagships In 2021 News oi-Vivek

When it comes to hardware specifications, Android smartphones were always ahead of the iOS counterpart, and it stays true till date. Android smartphone makers started offering phones with an always-on display, in-display fingerprint sensors, and higher resolution screens back in 2017-18.

According to the latest leak, Apple is finally catching up with the Android flagships with the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. It is now said that the iPhone 13 is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display with an always-on-display feature. Not just that, Apple is also said to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is now available even on mid-range Android smartphones.

Might Be Limited To Pro Models

The Apple iPhone 13, just like the iPhone 12 might come in multiple configurations. We can expect at least four iterations of the next-generation iPhone -- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is speculated that features like 120Hz refresh rate display with always-on-mode might be limited to the Pro models. One of the reasons for Apple to switch back to Touch ID from Face ID is due to the ongoing pandemic, which has made people wear masks, which limits the functionality of Face ID.

Amongst the four models, a few versions might come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the new iPad Air, while the other models are likely to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also said that the iPhone 13 might offer both Face ID and Touch ID, which means Apple is likely to retain the big notch at the top of the display.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 13 series of smartphones in October or November 2021, and they are likely to cost similar to the iPhone 12 series of smartphones.

