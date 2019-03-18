Apple iPhone 11 expected to arrive with triple camera setup: Reports News oi-Karan Sharma Apple iPhone 11 expected to come with square-shaped triple rear camera setup and more all you need to know about the upcoming Apple iPhones.

Samsung has recently launched its latest Galaxy S10 lineup at its Galaxy Unpacked event, companies like Google and Huawei are also planning to launch their upcoming smartphone. In the past few launches, it has been noticed that smartphone makers are more inclined towards the triple rear camera setup. Now it has been reported that Apple is also planning to bring a three camera set up on the back with its upcoming iPhone line-up.

According to latest rumors, the tech giant Apple is said to bring the triple rear camera setup camera with its upcoming iPhone 11 series. The reports claim that at least two fo the iPhone model will feature triple rear camera setup. Most probably it would be the successors of the iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

The leak comes from a Japanese tipster Maz Otakara who is famous for leaking accurate information about the Apple products in past. According to the leak, it has been suggested that the upcoming Apple smartphone will sport a triple rear camera set up all together in a new square shape placed on the top left corner. The shape of the camera setup seems very similar to the one found on Huawei's Mate 20 Pro which comes with the combination of an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens, a regular lens along with an LED flash.

Famous leakster @OnLeaks has also twitted renders about the upcoming Apple iPhone which also suggested that the phone will sports a triple rear camera setup.

If this is going to be true then Apple iPhones this year will witness the first iPhone to sport a triple camera setup. Moreover, it will also give a boost to iPhones to go up against the Android flagship smartphone from Samsung and Huawei.

However, do note that all these information are based out of rumors and the company has not officially confirmed anything. As we all know Apple will launch its flagship smartphones every year in September which means we can expect more rumors and information about the phone in the upcoming months.