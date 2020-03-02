Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Price Hiked In India: Here’s Why

Apple iPhone Price Compared

Here's the new price of the Apple iPhone models after the price hike. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was earlier priced Rs. 1,09,900 and the new price is Rs. 1,11,200. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro now starts from Rs. 1,01,200, against the earlier price of Rs. 99,900.

Some of the older models like the iPhone 8 also have a price hike. The iPhone 8 Plus for the 64GB model is now priced Rs. 50,600 and the iPhone 8 Plus for the 128GB model is priced Rs. 55,600. The iPhone 8 with the 64GB variant is available for Rs. 40,500 and the 128GB model is priced Rs. 45,500.

Apart from these models, no other iPhone model has been affected by the price hike. The iPhone 7 and the iPhone X series are sold at the same price in both online and offline stores. The iPhone 11 base variant's price also remains unchanged and is available for Rs. 64,900.

It was recently announced that the iPhone XR is Apple's most-sold smartphone in 2019 in India. The iPhone XR was followed by the iPhone 11 base variant. Both of these smartphones continue to sell at the same price.

Why Apple iPhone Price Hike

Reports note that Apple has spiked the price of the iPhone series due to the changes introduced in the Union Budget. The budget increased the basic customs duty (BCD) rate and withdrew the earlier exemption from the BCD/Social Welfare Surcharge, which has resulted in the price hike.

On the other hand, models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 11 are manufactured in India and aren't affected by the hike. These models and the iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac products are made by the Foxconn and Wistron units in India and remain unaffected.

At the same time, Apple is rumored to launch a new smartphone, a few weeks from now. Dubbed as the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, the phone is expected to pack a Touch ID. It's unclear if the budget will affect these models. However, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could delay the launch.