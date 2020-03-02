ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Price Hiked In India: Here’s Why

    By
    |

    Apple has spiked the price of a few iPhone models in India. Both old and new models of the iPhone have a price hike now, including the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 8, and more. The new price is already effective in both online and offline stores across the country.

    Apple iPhone Price Compared
     

    Apple iPhone Price Compared

    Here's the new price of the Apple iPhone models after the price hike. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was earlier priced Rs. 1,09,900 and the new price is Rs. 1,11,200. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro now starts from Rs. 1,01,200, against the earlier price of Rs. 99,900.

    Some of the older models like the iPhone 8 also have a price hike. The iPhone 8 Plus for the 64GB model is now priced Rs. 50,600 and the iPhone 8 Plus for the 128GB model is priced Rs. 55,600. The iPhone 8 with the 64GB variant is available for Rs. 40,500 and the 128GB model is priced Rs. 45,500.

    iPhone model

    Apart from these models, no other iPhone model has been affected by the price hike. The iPhone 7 and the iPhone X series are sold at the same price in both online and offline stores. The iPhone 11 base variant's price also remains unchanged and is available for Rs. 64,900.

    It was recently announced that the iPhone XR is Apple's most-sold smartphone in 2019 in India. The iPhone XR was followed by the iPhone 11 base variant. Both of these smartphones continue to sell at the same price.

    Why Apple iPhone Price Hike

    Why Apple iPhone Price Hike

    Reports note that Apple has spiked the price of the iPhone series due to the changes introduced in the Union Budget. The budget increased the basic customs duty (BCD) rate and withdrew the earlier exemption from the BCD/Social Welfare Surcharge, which has resulted in the price hike.

    iPhone XR
     

    On the other hand, models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 11 are manufactured in India and aren't affected by the hike. These models and the iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac products are made by the Foxconn and Wistron units in India and remain unaffected.

    At the same time, Apple is rumored to launch a new smartphone, a few weeks from now. Dubbed as the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, the phone is expected to pack a Touch ID. It's unclear if the budget will affect these models. However, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could delay the launch.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones iPhone apple
    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X