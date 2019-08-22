Apple iPhone 11 To Come Bundled With Fast Charger: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple launched the fast charging support for its iPhones back in 2017 with the iPhone 8. However, in spite of packing a fast charger, the company always packs a 5W chargers within the retail box. Now in the latest report from ChargeLAB it has been suggested that the upcoming iPhone 11 will ship with bundled USB-C charger, which is expected to come with fast charging capabilities.

According to the report, the information is confirmed by a high-level executive from Apple. Although this doesn't mean that the company is going to ditch the lighting port on the smartphone. There might be also a possibility that the company has included a USB-C-to-lightning charger in the box. But we can't also ignore the report which indicated that the company is planing to ditch the lightning ports on the iPhone.

It's good to see that Apple is planning to include fast chargers in the bundle for upcoming iPhones. Android smartphone makers like OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei have already taken this step to improve the charging speed of their flagship smartphones. Even the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 45W fast charging support and the charger will be available separately.

😆The iPhone 11 will come with a USB-C charger. pic.twitter.com/FqYgAHJnqx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) August 20, 2019

The current generation products from Apple like iPad Pro and MacBooks already have USB-C charging support. If the news turns out to be true then consumers can use the same charge for other devices as well. Apple iPad Pro already bundles the 18W charger in the box.

According to Apple's support page, iPhones are capable of supporting PD charger of up to 87W of power. However, as a consumer we are not expecting that powerful charger. Recently, it was reported that Apple is planning to launch its iPhone 11 on September 10. Leaks also suggest that the phone will sport a triple camera setup at the back with improved Face ID capabilities.

Do note that this is based on rumors and leaks and the company hasn't confirmed any of the information. We recommend you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

