Apple iPhone XI Launch Date Revealed In Cryptic Way

Apple unveiled its iOS 13 at the WWDC 2019. Now, the latest beta build of the software hint towards the launch date of the next iPhone series - the Apple iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max, and the iPhone XIR. According to an image found within the iOS 13 code, the company is most likely to launch the next-generation smartphones on September 10.

A screenshot of the iPhone on the source code suggests that the upcoming iPhones will also have a big notch. Besides, the calendar app logo shows September 10. For the uninitiated, Apple launched the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR on September 12, 2018.

Along with the next-generation iPhones, Apple is also speculated to launch the next-generation iPads with iPadOS. The iPadOS was also unveiled at WWDC 2019, which is a forked version of iOS re-imagined for bigger screens.

What To Expect From The Next Generation iPhones

Multiple leaks and speculations have already confirmed that the next-generation iPhones will come with a triple camera setup with a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens, first time on an iPhone. Just like the iPhone XS, the upcoming models will also come with a standard lens and a telephoto lens. Except for the camera improvements, the new iPhones are expected to be similar to the current generation.

The next-generation iPhones are also expected to feature improved Face ID, almost bezel-less display design, and support for dual SIM cards via e-SIM support. The iPhones are most likely to run on the Apple A13 Bionic chipset with a custom Apple GPU.

Our Opinion On The Apple iPhone XI Series

The Apple iPhone XI is expected to be priced similar to the iPhone XS series. The company will push the iPhone XIR as an affordable model and is expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000 in India.

