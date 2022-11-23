Apple iPhone 12 Available Under ₹30,000 on Flipkart; What's The Catch? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple iPhone 12 is available at a lucrative discount on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The device, which was usually priced from ₹51,000 to ₹56,000 in the country is now available for ₹49,000. The iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart for as low as ₹48,999 for the base variant with 64GB of storage space with bank deals and exchange discounts. But you can get the phone for under ₹30,000.

If you were looking forward to buying a new iPhone, then this might be the right time to make the purchase. Here's how you can get the iPhone 12 for under ₹30,000.

Apple iPhone 12 Discount on Flipkart

As mentioned above, the iPhone 12 base variant with 64GB storage space is available for as low as ₹48,999 on the e-commerce portal. In addition to this, there is a 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on using a Federal Bank credit or debit card for the purchase, which brings the effective price of the phone down to ₹47,499.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount on trading in an old phone. Depending on the smartphone's model and condition, you will get up to ₹17,500 exchange discount on the iPhone 12. Eventually, the effective price of the device will drop to ₹29,999.

Is it Worth Buying iPhone 12?

Currently, everyone is talking about the iPhone 14 series that went official in September with improved cameras. However, the iPhone 14 base model starts from ₹79,900, which makes it expensive for most buyers. If you are looking forward to buying a new iPhone on a budget, then the iPhone 12 offer on Flipkart makes a good deal.

The iPhone 12 comes with an OLED Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield for extra durability and is the first iPhone to arrive with 5G connectivity in the country. Though it might lack some advancements as compared to its successors - the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, it will give a better experience for those who are moving from Android to iOS. Given that it is available at a discounted price point, it can be a great deal for buyers.

Best Mobiles in India