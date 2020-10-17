Just In
Apple iPhone 12 Effect: Xiaomi, Samsung, And Oppo Reduces Prices Of Premium Smartphones
Ever since Apple launched new smartphones, all companies like Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi has announced discounts on their premium models during the ongoing sales on Amazon and Flipkart. During this sale period, Xiaomi has announced that its Mi 10 smartphone is now available at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 49,999 as against Rs. 59,999.
Similarly, Oppo has announced a price cut on the premium devices and offering discounts up to Rs. 7,000. On the other hand, Samsung premium devices are available at discounted rates of Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively. Asus has also shared that it has reduced the prices of premium devices by Rs. 7,000.
"We are seeing some massive discounts across premium portfolios of brands in response to Apple's aggressive pricing," said Prachir Singh, an analyst at Counterpoint Research. He added that "Brands also understand that this festive season, demand will not be a pull-factor because of reduction in purchasing power, with consumers delaying upgrade cycles to next year. So, brands are pushing the huge inventory build-up with such deals to entice them to purchase."
Redmi Note 9 And Redmi 9 Prime Will Be Available On Discounts
On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 on all variants, whereas the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-house storage variant will be available at discounted rates of Rs. 500. The Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi 9 Prime will be available at discounted prices. Besides, the companies have joined hands with Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda to offer discounts and cashback services. Additionally, the company has announced that offers on other products, such as smart televisions, water purifier, Mi Band, Redmi Smart Band, and Mi Watch Revolve.
