Oppo A15 With Triple Lens Launched In India: What It Offers?

Oppo has come out with its latest budget-friendly phone Oppo A15. The best-selling point of the latest handset will be its 3D curved body design, artificial intelligence (AI) features. Besides, the Eye Comfort Filters of the Oppo A15 protects your eyes from blue light and it also has AI brightness feature which allows you to adjust the brightness of your screen.

Oppo A15 Price

The price of the Oppo A15 has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. However, the company is yet to reveal the sale date. It is expected to go on sale via Amazon. It has offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color options.

Oppo A15: Features

Running Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top, the handset comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The device gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that supports additional storage expansion up to 256GB.

For battery, it is backed up by a 4,230 mAh battery that supports 10W charging technology. Moving on to the cameras, Oppo has provided a triple-rear lens on the Oppo A14 which houses a 13MP main sensor, 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it offers a 5MP front-facing camera.

Further, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Lastly, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and it measures 164 x 75 x 8mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams.

Oppo A15: Competitors

The Realme C12, Tecno Camon 16 can be considered as competitors to the Oppo A15. However, some features like Eye Comfort Filters, AI brightness feature will make it a good buy. In terms of camera, the Tecno Camon 16 offers flagship-level 64MP quad lens setup, while you get a 13MP primary sensor on the Oppo A15.

