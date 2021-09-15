Apple iPhone 13 Supports 19 Sub-6GHz 5G Bands In India News oi-Vivek

Apple has released the iPhone 13 series of smartphones powered by the A15 Bionic along with a new 5G modem. The iPhone 13 in the US and few other markets support the mmWave 5G band, similar to the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Even though the 5G network is yet to launch in India, Apple seems to have upgraded the 5G antennas even in India.

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini 5G Support

The iPhone 12 supports 17 5G bands in India, while the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini now offer 19 5G bands. These are 5G NR bands, and the devices will come with the model numbers A2628 and A2633.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini 5G Bands In India

Bands include n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n77, n78, n79. Do note that the US version of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini supports 21 sub-6GHz 5G bands and three NR mmWave 5G Bands.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G Support

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has similar 5G capabilities in India, which also supports 19 sub-6GHz 5G bands, again, the Indian version of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are inferior to the US version which supports more number of 5G bands along with mmWave antenna.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G Bands In India include bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n77, n78, n79.

iPhone 13 Series 5G Bands Support In US

Here are the 5G bands that are supported by the iPhone 13 Series of smartphones in the US for the model numbers A2483, A2484, A2481, and A2482.

5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79)

Given the support for mmWave 5G in the US, the iPhone 13 series of smartphones in the US will offer better download and upload speeds when compared to the Indian variant.

