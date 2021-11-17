Here's A Chance To Get iPhone 13 At Whopping Rs. 24,000 Discount News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple launched the latest generation iPhones in the iPhone 13 series back in September. The lineup comprises four models - the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Following the launch of these new models, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series received a massive price cut and were sold at a discount during the festive season.

While you might have refrained from buying the new iPhone 13 model due to its heavy pricing, now is the right time to buy the latest device. If you want to buy the new iPhone 13, then you can get it at a massive discount of up to Rs. 24,000, which will take its effective pricing down to Rs. 55,900.

Apple iPhone 13 Discount

The Apple iPhone 13 is available at a discount via the official Apple reseller website - iStore India. The offer includes cashback and exchange discounts as well. there is a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase. Eventually, that cost of the iPhone 13, which was priced at Rs. 79,900 will go down to Rs. 73,900. Notably, this cashback is available even on choosing to pay for the purchase on an EMI basis.

Besides this, users who use an old iPhone can exchange the device to buy the latest model. For instance, if you exchange the iPhone XR 64GB variant, which is in a good condition, then you can get an exchange price of Rs. 18,000. Combining these discounts, you can get the iPhone 13 at a low price of Rs. 55,900. There will be a no-cost EMI payment option that lets users get the device at Rs. 3,329 per month for 24 months.

Also, the iStore India website offers similar discounts on the iPhone 13 with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Notably, the iPhone 13 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 89,900 and it can be purchased at a maximum discount of Rs. 24,000, which will take its pricing down to Rs. 65,900. On the other hand, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 priced at Rs. 1,09,900 can be purchased for Rs. 85,900 after taking the discount into consideration.

