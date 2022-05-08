Apple iPhone 13 For Rs 35,513: Here Is How To Get It News oi-Vivek

You can now get the brand new Apple iPhone 13, powered by the A15 Bionic processor for just Rs. 35,513 in India. The iPhone 13 is the latest smartphone from Apple with an improved camera system and a smaller notch. If you have been planning to buy an iPhone 13, here is how you can get the same for the least amount of money.

How To Get iPhone 13 For Rs. 35,513?

The iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is available in multiple color variants and the device usually retails for Rs. 79,990. However, you can now get the base model of the iPhone 13 with a massive discount of Rs. 44,477. To do the same, you might have to club multiple offers, and here is how to do the same.

iPhone 13 For Rs. 35,513 On Maple Store

Maple Store, which is a certified Apple reseller in India is now offering a whopping Rs. 10,387 discount. Similarly, using HDFC cards, you can get additional Rs. 5,000 off on the iPhone 13. You can exchange products like the iPhone 11 to get additional discounts on iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 13 for less than Rs. 36,000.

To get an additional discount, you also have to consider the buyback value of Rs. 24,000 offered on the iPhone 13. On top of that, Maple Store is also offering an additional Rs. 5,000 bonus with every purchase of iPhone 13 when you exchange your old smartphone. Combining all these offers will let you own an iPhone 13 for just Rs. 35,513 in India.

Buy iPhone 13 On Amazon

During the sale period, you can now get the iPhone 13 on Amazon for just around Rs. 66,990 without any offers. One can get additional discounts by making payments on select debit and credit cards. The 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 is also available for just Rs. 79,499 on Amazon.

While online platforms offer the highest amount of discounts in most cases, you can actually get a better deal when you buy an iPhone 13 from an offline store, especially in the current situation. Do note that, you have to have a fully working smartphone to get the best possible cashback price.

