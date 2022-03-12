Apple iPhone 13 Just Got Greener: Price, Sale Dates, Offers, And More News oi-Vivek

Apple officially launched its first set of "green" iPhones. Do note that, these are in no way more eco-friendly than the rest of iPhones, and the term green literally indicates the new color of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro series of smartphones. These smartphones will go on sale in India on March 19 and are currently available for pre-order.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Green Price In India

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is currently the most affordable green iPhone that one can buy. The base model of the iPhone 13 mini green with 128GB storage retails in India for Rs. 69,900, which is identical to the regular variant of the iPhone 13 mini. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 mini has an identical specs sheet as the standard iPhone 13 mini.

Apple iPhone 13 Green Price In India

The standard-sized iPhone 13 green costs Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. Again, this color scheme is similar to the green iPhone 13 mini with a matte green frame and a glossy green glass back panel. This is a strong green or forest green color, which gives the iPhone 13 a stealth look.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Green Price In India

The base model of the green iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs. 1,19,900 and offers 128GB of internal storage, and the color is called Alpine Green. As the iPhone 13 Pro has a matte glass finish, it looks a lot different from the green iPhone 13 or the iPhone 13 mini. Again, being a pro model, this device does have a sort of a premium look, and the frame of the green iPhone 13 Pro is made using surgical-grade stainless steel.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Green Price In India

The Alpine Green variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB internal storage costs Rs. 1,29,900. Whereas the high-end variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB storage retails for Rs. 1,79,900, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. Just like the rest of the models, the Alpine Green iPhone will also be available in India from March 18.

Best Mobiles in India