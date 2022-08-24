Apple iPhone 13 Massive Price Drop In India: Now Available For Rs. 65,999 News oi-Vivek

Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of internal storage has received a massive price cut in India. The iPhone 13 (in almost every color) is now available on Flipkart for just Rs. 65,999. No, this is not after any bank discount or exchange offer, it is currently the official listed price of the iPhone 13 on Flipkart.

The Apple iPhone 13 was launched in India back in 2021 at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. While there have been a few minor price slashes over the last few months, the phone has now received the biggest price drop just ahead of the iPhone 14 launch.

Get iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs. 51,000

If you are lucky enough, you can now get the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 51,000. To do so, you might have to exchange an old smartphone and a specific credit card to get it at a much lower price.

No Major Discounts On iPhone 13 Mini

Interestingly, the iPhone 13 mini has not received a price cut and it is still retailing for Rs. 64,999. While the more compact iPhone 13 mini is cheaper than the iPhone 13, for an extra Rs. 1,000, the iPhone 13 does offer a much larger screen and extended battery life.

The iPhone 14 Effect

It looks like Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 14, and the company is now offering all sorts of discounts on the iPhone 13 to lure more customers to get the iPhone 13, especially those who want to buy an iPhone at a discounted price.

As per the leaks and speculations, Apple is said to announce the iPhone 14 series of smartphones on the 7th of September, which is just two weeks away. Given the iPhone 14 will have the same processor with a similar-looking display, it does make sense to get the iPhone 13 at a discounted price.

