Apple iPhone 13 Price Dropped On Amazon; Better Deal Than iPhone SE 2022? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone SE 3 2022 model with attractive features, aiming to increase the number of buyers. That said, the iPhone 13 series is currently the most premium offering from the brand. Amazon is cutting down the price of the iPhone 13 base model, bringing down the price to just Rs. 53,100.

iPhone 13 Discount On Amazon

To note, the iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB model. Now, Amazon is offering a six percent discount from its original price, which drops to Rs. 74,900. That said, there are a few more discount offers, including an exchange offer, which further cuts the price to just Rs. 53,100.

Buyers can exchange their old phones to get up to Rs. 15,800 discount on the iPhone 13. This further brings down the price to just Rs. 59,100. If you have an SBI credit can, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 6,000, which brings down the price to Rs. 53,100.

However, there's a catch. The terms and conditions of the exchange will depend on several factors. Firstly, the phone that you wish to exchange will need to be in a good condition. Amazon will check other factors like the phone's quality, year of make, physical damages, condition of the screen, and so on. Only after this can buyers get Rs. 15,800 discount on the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Discount Vs iPhone SE 2022

Recently, the iPhone 11 was also up for a massive price cut discount, bringing down the price to under Rs. 35,000. To note, the iPhone 11 is two generations old, while the iPhone 13 is currently the most premium series from the brand. The iPhone 13 ships with the A15 Bionic chipset, dual-camera setup at the rear, Super Retina XDR display, and much more.

At the same time, Apple introduced the iPhone SE 2022, with the A15 Bionic chipset and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The iPhone Se 2022 comes with several toned-down features and can be bought for just Rs. 30,300 after discounts.

In this case, the iPhone SE 2022 is a good deal to get without an exchange. But if you have an older phone and looking to upgrade, get the Amazon deal on iPhone 13 for its premium experience.

