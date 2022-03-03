Flipkart Offering Whopping Discount On iPhone 11; Now Selling Under Rs. 35,000 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhones have been on the expensive side, including the mid-range iPhone SE series. However, if you're looking for a premium iPhone experience under Rs. 35,000, this might be the best time for you. Flipkart is currently offering a huge Rs. 11,000 discount on the iPhone 11 until March 5. Of course, there are a couple of terms and conditions one should keep in mind.

Flipkart Discount On iPhone 11

Presently, the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 49,900 for the base 64GB model while the 128GB model is priced at Rs. 54,900. Flipkart is currently offering Rs. 17,800 discount for both models, which brings down the price significantly. The iPhone 11 64GB variant is now available for Rs. 32,100 and the 128GB model comes to Rs. 37,100.

As one can see, the Flipkart deal is part of an exchange offer only. This also means the exchange value of your phone will depend on its condition. To avail the offer, buyers would need to enter their old phone's brand name and IMEI number.

If you're looking to upgrade your old iPhone for the iPhone 11, there's a high chance of getting this whopping discount. That said, the final discount price will depend on the condition of the old phone. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent cashback with Axis Bank cards.

iPhone 11 Features: Still Worth Buying?

The iPhone 11 launched back in 2019, making it three years old. The base iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch and debuted with a refreshed look and feel. In fact, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 pack a similar size display with a couple of enhancements to the design details.

Under the hood, the iPhone 11 draws power from the A13 Bionic chipset. Presently, the iPhone 13 is running the A15 Bionic chipset, which is significantly faster. The iPhone 11 packs a dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a pair of 12MP cameras at the rear as well as a 12MP shooter in the front.

The iPhone 11 is still a worthy buy, especially if you're looking to shift from Android to the iOS experience. You still get all the iOS updates and the overall hardware is worth the price tag of under Rs. 35,000.

Best Mobiles in India