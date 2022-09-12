Apple iPhone 14 Series Battery Capacity Revealed: iPhone 14 Plus Gets the Biggest One News oi-Vivek

Like every year, Apple has kept the actual battery capacity of the iPhone 14 under wraps and only revealed the real-world battery backup of these devices. However, a Chinese regulatory certification site has now listed the actual battery capacities of all four new iPhones, and just as we anticipated, the iPhone 14 Plus has the largest battery in the lot.

Apple iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

The iPhone 13 came with a 3,227 mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 has received a modest upgrade in battery capacity with a 3,279 mAh battery. Given the iPhone 14 comes with a slightly more powerful processor, the iPhone 14 is likely to deliver a similar battery performance as the iPhone 13.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 3,200 mAh battery, which is again slightly larger than the one seen on the iPhone 13 Pro (3,095 mAh). Given the newer and more efficient processor, the iPhone 14 Pro could deliver slightly better real-world battery life when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 14 Plus is packed with a 4,325 mAh battery, while it is bigger than the one on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max still has the biggest battery that Apple has ever shipped on an iPhone with a 4,352 mAh battery.

Last but not the least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323 mAh battery, which is a bit smaller than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro. However, the difference between the two is very negligible, and the iPhone 14 Pro should deliver similar battery life as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Plus Will Be The Battery Champ

Considering a lower-powered processor, 60Hz display, and a combination of a large 4,325 mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Plus is expected to deliver the best battery life in the lot. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, just like the iPhone 13 Pro Max is also expected to offer an exceptional battery life, and the company claims to offer 29 hours of video playback on a single charge while the iPhone 14 Pro claims to deliver 23 hours of video playback time.

