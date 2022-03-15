Apple iPhone 14 Series To Skip Mini Variant: Advanced Satellite Features Expected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, the Cupertino tech giant Apple launched the latest generation models in the iPhone 13 series. While we still have a long time for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, rumors regarding the same have started emerging online revealing what we can expect from the upcoming models.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Leak

As per a recent report by 9to5Mac, sources close to the development have revealed that the upcoming iPhone models will have different chipsets. Also, the sources have tipped that the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series might feature a taller display, thanks to the new design.

It has also been hinted that Apple is working on a new design, as well as new and advanced satellite features that will debut in the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Going by the recent reports, the company will launch four models in the iPhone 14 series as the previous years but it will skip the Mini variant this year.

What To Expect From Apple iPhone 14 Series?

As per the sources cited by the report, the new iPhone 14 models with the codename D27 and D28 could be launched with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display panels respectively. Also, the report speculates that the iPhone 14 Mini with a 5.4-inch display will not see the light of the day this time. It is also hinted that the mini variants will be discontinued.

These upcoming models in the iPhone 14 series are tipped to have a similar display resolution as the existing Pro models - the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that is codenamed D73 and D74 are said to be relatively larger than what we saw on the previous generation models. As per the report, there will be a new notch + pill design in place of the regular notch.

Also, the sources cited by the report suggest that there wull be two new iPhone 13 models with the Apple A15 chipset. The other two models are likely to use different versions of the A15 chipset. One of these models is tipped to use an additional GPU core and 6GB of RAM. The brand is also said to rename the chipset as "A15X", which is similar to what the company did with the 2020 iPad Pro, which got the power from an A12Z chip.

