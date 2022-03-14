iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max To Get A16 Bionic Chipset: Analyst Kuo News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple just brought in the iPhone SE 2022 model at its Spring event. As exciting as the new iPhone is for the Indian audience, a lot of us are now looking forward to the next-gen iPhone 14 models. Famed Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo states only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models will get the A16 Bionic chipset this year.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Details

So far, Apple has released the vanilla model, a Mini variant, the Pro, and the Pro Max models for its iPhone series. These devices shipped with similar features under the hood, especially the processor. As we saw on the iPhone 13 series, all models arrived with the A15 Bionic chipset. The difference between the models was its size, design, cameras, and a few other factors.

Popular analyst Kuo, claims this is about to change with the iPhone 14 series. He suggests the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models will get the upgraded A16 Bionic chipset. This also means the other models, reportedly called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, will run the A15 Bionic processor from last year.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

A Twitter post by the analyst further explains that Apple could tweak the performance of the A15 chipset arriving on the iPhone 14 base models. This could be the boosted version of the chipset, which would guarantee some performance improvements over the iPhone 13, which packs the same processor.

iPhone 14 Series Launch: What To Expect?

Kuo's tweet also talks about a few other details of the iPhone 14 series. He claims all four iPhone 14 models will arrive with 6GB RAM - with a few differences again. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will include LPDDR5 RAM, while the base models will get LPDDR4X RAM - just like their predecessor.

Kuo also stated that the iPhone Mini will be discontinued for good, bringing in a new Max model with a 6.7-inch display but with vanilla features. Apple will reportedly ditch the notch in favor of a punch-hole for the improved Face ID system. The upcoming iPhone 14 series will likely debut in September.

