Apple iPhone 2018 likely to come in a new wide range of colors : Report

Apple introduced the iPhone X last year in gold, silver and gray color options. This year the company is expected to launch three new iPhone models as a part of second generation iPhone X with a low cost. It has been reported that the company will introduce a 6.1-inch iPhone with a similar edge-to-edge display, but this time Apple will use LCD panels rather than an OLED display.

Known Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new research note says that the second-generation iPhone X will be available in black, white and gold color options. While the 6.1-inch model will come in a wide range of colors including red, blue, orange, gray and white.

Although, it is not clear whether the red color option in the 2018 iPhone X will be PRODUCT (RED), similar to the special edition iPhone 8 which was launched recently. Apple is yet to introduce the RED version for the iPhone X.

Back in April, we have reported that a prototype of a gold iPhone X passed through the FCC, even though they were filed in September 2017.

According to Kuo's research note, " We expect the demands for the new 6.5" OLED iPhone will be better than iPhone X because of similar or lower price but with a larger display, dual-sim dual-standby (DSDS), and three possible casing colors (black, white, and gold)

.The new 6.1" LCD iPhone is expected to boost better-replacement demands than iPhone 8/8s did due to being equipped with full-screen, Face ID, selling price lower than $700 USD, DSDS and five possible casing colors (grey, white, blue, red, and orange)."

Earlier we had reported that the company is working on a gold version of iPhone X, but it never showed up on the stage, and Apple went ahead with only two color options space gray and white/silver.

Apple filed the documents back in September which also includes several images of the gold iPhone X from multiple angles. The gold iPhone X somehow looks similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

However, it's not cleared that Apple will still stick to the plan and make a debut with the gold iPhone X variant. But rumors suggest that Apple is aiming to introduce the phone in a new color to boost the mid-year sales of the device.

