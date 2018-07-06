ENGLISH

Apple iPhone 2018 likely to come in a new wide range of colors : Report

Apple introduced the iPhone X last year in gold, silver and gray color options. Now, the reports claims that the company will include red, blue, orange, gray and white color options also.

    Apple introduced the iPhone X last year in gold, silver and gray color options. This year the company is expected to launch three new iPhone models as a part of second generation iPhone X with a low cost. It has been reported that the company will introduce a 6.1-inch iPhone with a similar edge-to-edge display, but this time Apple will use LCD panels rather than an OLED display.

    Known Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new research note says that the second-generation iPhone X will be available in black, white and gold color options. While the 6.1-inch model will come in a wide range of colors including red, blue, orange, gray and white.

    Although, it is not clear whether the red color option in the 2018 iPhone X will be PRODUCT (RED), similar to the special edition iPhone 8 which was launched recently. Apple is yet to introduce the RED version for the iPhone X.

    Back in April, we have reported that a prototype of a gold iPhone X passed through the FCC, even though they were filed in September 2017.

    According to Kuo's research note, " We expect the demands for the new 6.5" OLED iPhone will be better than iPhone X because of similar or lower price but with a larger display, dual-sim dual-standby (DSDS), and three possible casing colors (black, white, and gold)

    .The new 6.1" LCD iPhone is expected to boost better-replacement demands than iPhone 8/8s did due to being equipped with full-screen, Face ID, selling price lower than $700 USD, DSDS and five possible casing colors (grey, white, blue, red, and orange)."

    Earlier we had reported that the company is working on a gold version of iPhone X, but it never showed up on the stage, and Apple went ahead with only two color options space gray and white/silver.

    Apple filed the documents back in September which also includes several images of the gold iPhone X from multiple angles. The gold iPhone X somehow looks similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

    However, it's not cleared that Apple will still stick to the plan and make a debut with the gold iPhone X variant. But rumors suggest that Apple is aiming to introduce the phone in a new color to boost the mid-year sales of the device.

    Source

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
