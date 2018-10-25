Apple iPhone 7 is available for Rs 18,999 under Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days

The Apple iPhone 7 was initially launched in late 2016 with interesting features like 3D touch, 12 MP camera with OIS, and a full metal unibody design. Though the smartphone is almost two years old, it still packs a punch compared to newly launched mid-tier Android smartphones. Flipkart has come up with an irresistible on behalf of Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days offer on the iPhone 7, where a user can get the brand new iPhone 7 for just Rs 18,999.

How to get the Apple iPhone 7 for Rs 18,999?

The Apple iPhone 7 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 34,999 for the model with 32 GB internal storage. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 16,000 exchange offer on an old smartphone, which will bring down the price of the Apple iPhone 7 to Rs 18,999. Ex: if you exchange the iPhone 7 Plus with Redmi Note 4, then the price comes down to Rs 30,899. If you have a device like the Samsung Galaxy S8, then you can get the iPhone 7 for Rs 23,849.

In order to get the iPhone 7 for Rs 18,999, you have to exchange with a newer smartphone. Additionally, if you use an HDFC credit or debit card, the company is offering flat 10% instant discount (up to Rs 4,000), which will bring down the price of the iPhone 7 from Rs 34,999 to Rs 31,499.

There is also no-cost EMI option, where users can get the iPhone 7 for as low as 5833 per month (for 6months period) without any interest from the bank.

Buy the Apple iPhone 7 here

Go to flipkart.com

Search for the Apple iPhone 7

Select the 32 GB variant with Rs 34,999 price tag

Select exchange offer and choose the smartphone from the list

Complete the transaction by making the payment

Apple iPhone 7 quick-specs

The Apple iPhone 7 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion 64-bit SoC with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The iPhone 7 runs on iOS 12 and is entitled to receive software updates for the next two years.

The iPhone 7 has a 12 MP optically stabilised primary camera with a 7 MP front-facing selfie camera. The main camera can record 4K videos @ 30fps, and the front-facing camera can record 1080p videos @ 30fps. The smartphone does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack; instead, it comes with a dongle and a lightning port earphones in the retail package.