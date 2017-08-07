Apple iPhone 8 factory image leak shows a fingerprint scanner on the rear

Apple is going to launch the iPhone 8 this fall but the company has not yet revealed the exact date of the launch. However, the upcoming Apple flagship is a highly anticipated phone that many Apple fans, as well as tech enthusiasts, are looking forward to.

And why not? While most of the news about Apple currently has been focused on the upcoming iPhone 8, this device is expected to bring in a new era of iPhones in Apple's history basically in terms of the design and addition of next gen technology.

Besides, it has been said that the upcoming iPhone 8 will feature a design similar to Samsung Galaxy S8's bezel-less display and that Apple would be adding features like wireless charging, facial recognition, and more on the iPhone 8.

While expectations are high and that the launch event is drawing close we have come across a new leak that kind of shows the alleged iPhone from the Foxconn factory. Someone has clicked a picture of the iPhone 8 from the backside and it seems the leakster has taken the image right before the handsets are packaged and transferred to another line of production perhaps.

The interesting thing here though is in the image that has been originally posted on the Chinese forum shows that the fingerprint scanner is placed below the Apple logo. Further, the image is kind of suggesting that the company is moving the Touch ID sensor to the rear of the phone.

Now comes the question? Is this real or not? Well up until now the fingerprint scanner has been the subject of much discussion in the run-up to the phone's launch. Many reports have been filed and some reports have even stated that the scanner could be removed altogether.

In any case, now that this photo has appeared and considering it to be legit it does serve as a strong evidence that the scanner will appear on the rear of the phone. Having said that, right now there's no way to verify the authenticity of this photo. It remains entirely a mystery as to just how trustworthy the source is.

Why are we considering it though? In the image, you can see the vertically-arranged dual camera cutout which is expected to be the setup on the upcoming iPhone 8. On the other hand, we are still hunting for leads and speculating every piece of information that we get. Once we have the confirmed details we will update you on the same.