Leaked iPhone 8 display assembly suggests absence of Touch ID

Recently Apple accidentally pushed out the firmware for the HomePod, and developers shelled out some interesting information about the upcoming iPhones from that.

Notably, the firmware revealed that the iPhone 8 could come with the face recognition unlock feature. It also hinted towards the possibility of Apple ditching the Biometric Touch ID on their flagship device. We have also seen some renders of the smartphone featuring an unusually large power button; this fuels another theory that the fingerprint scanner will be embedded into the power button.

However, we have come across a new leak on SlashLeaks that reveals that the iPhone 8 would not have the Biometric Touch ID at all. These alleged iPhone 8 images have allowed us to decipher some of the sensors on the device's complete display assembly.

The leak mainly focuses on the openings on both sides of the earpiece. The two same-sized circles on the left side are said to be used for the 3D iris scanner that will use facial recognition to unlock the iPhone and verify identification for Apple Pay.

The small scanner on the right is expected to be the FaceTime camera, while the bigger one is likely to be used for the Iris Scanner.

As we all know, Apple's plan "A" was to embed the fingerprint scanner under the frontal display, although the company has probably failed to do so. Apple's plan "B" was to place the fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the iPhone 8.

That being said, a good number of reports have suggested that iPhone 8 will not have the fingerprint scanner and rather arrive with an iris scanner. In that case, the technology should be advanced enough to prevent issues like identity theft while using Apple pay.