Apple iPhone SE 2022 Could Be iPhone XR With A New Chipset

Apple is selling its latest iPhone 13 series of smartphones like hotcakes. Not just the latest iteration, but the company has also sold the last generation iPhone 12 series of smartphones in huge numbers on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon in India.

The company's most affordable iPhone -- the iPhone SE 2020 has also been sold in a good number. However, as the iPhone SE 2020 is not the most modern-looking smartphone, the device might not appeal to most people, as it still has large bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 To Borrow iPhone XR Looks

Remember the iPhone XR, which was the most affordable iPhone with Face ID at the time of launch? The company might resurrect the iPhone XR with a new chipset, possibly the A14 Bionic or A15 Bionic, and might call it the iPhone SE 2022.

Despite being a few years old, the iPhone XR still looks a lot like the iPhone 13, albeit, with a slightly large notch. Other than that, the iPhone XR has a large form factor, and the device also has a single primary camera setup, which might also get an upgrade with the iPhone SE 2022.

Unlike the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE 2022 might not come with an OLED display. Instead, the company is likely to ship the iPhone SE 2022 with an IPS LCD screen, just like the iPhone XR or even the iPhone 11. This means, externally, the iPhone SE 2022 might look identical to the iPhone XR.

Most Affordable 5G iPhone?

As both A14 Bionic or the A15 Bionic are 5G capable chipsets, the iPhone SE 2022 could also be the most affordable 5G smartphone at launch. Yes, you might be able to buy an iPhone 12 mini or even the iPhone 12 at a slightly lower price. However, the iPhone SE 2022 is likely to undercut the price of these devices.

On top of that, the Apple iPhone SE 2022 is also expected to introduce features like MagSafe, IP68 rating with wireless charging, and fast 20W wired charging. Lastly, you might have to buy a charger of your own to get these charging speeds as the device will not come with a power adapter.

