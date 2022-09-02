Apple iPhone SE 2023 Will Be A Repurposed iPhone XR News oi-Vivek

Apple iPhone XR was launched back in 2018 along with the iPhone XS as an affordable offering. With a premium build and flagship-grade specifications, the iPhone XR attracted many people with its affordable price tag. The iPhone XR became so popular that people are buying it even in 2022.

While the launch of the iPhone SE 2022 was a bit of a disappointment, Apple might soon fix it with the launch of the iPhone SE 2023. Jon Prosser, the prominent Apple leakster has claimed that the upcoming iPhone SE 2023 could just be a repurposed iPhone XR with a newer chip and is said to be launching in 2023.

Same Chip As iPhone SE 2022

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is currently the most affordable A15 Bionic SoC-powered iPhone in the world and it is likely to remain that way. Apple is said to use the same chip on the iPhone SE 2023 and is expected to price the iPhone SE 2023 a notch above the iPhone SE 2022.

While Apple might continue to sell the iPhone SE 2022 for those who want a compact, affordable, and 5G-capable iPhone, the iPhone SE 2023 will be for those, who want a large-sized, affordable, 5G-capable iPhone at a budget. This also means the iPhone SE 2022 could be the last iPhone with a physical home button or the Touch ID.

Would You Buy An iPhone XR In 2023?

iPhone XR with a brand new chip and 5G support does make it sound a lot more enticing, especially in markets like India. While it might be a four-year-old iPhone, it still looks modern and premium even when compared to the iPhone 13.

People who want cutting-edge technology might not be the right audience for the repurposed iPhone XR or the iPhone SE 2023. However, there definitely is a market for a device like the iPhone SE 2023, and it might even outsell the more modern iPhone 13 or even the upcoming iPhone 14.

