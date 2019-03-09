Apple iPhone SE now available for Rs 17,500 in the US under a clearance sale News oi-Vivek Apple iPhone SE shares hardware with the Apple iPhone 6S

Waiting to buy your first iPhone or a secondary iPhone under Rs $300 price tag or Rs 20,000, then this is the right time. Apple has announced a clearance sale on the Apple iPhone SE, the most affordable iPhone, which still offers a lot of features.

The 32 GB variant of the Apple iPhone SE retails for $249, whereas the 128 GB storage variant retails for $299 in the United States of America. As this is a clearance sale, the sale will last until the stock lasts.

Apple iPhone SE specifications

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.0-inch IPS LCD screen with 1136 x 630-pixel resolution screen (720p), protected by tempered glass. Apple A9 dual-core processor powers the smartphone with PowerVR GT7600 GPU, coupled with 2 GB RAM.

The smartphone is available in 32 GB and 128 GB internal storage with no micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has a single nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE support. Unlike the iPhone XR or the iPhone XS, the iPhone SE does not support e-SIM card.

The Apple iPhone SE has a single 12 MP primary camera on the back with a dual tone LED flash with 1.2 MP selfie camera that supports 720p video recording. Do note that, the primary 12 MP camera is capable of recording 4K videos @30fps with 1080p 60fps video recording.

The Apple iPhone Se is also one of the few smartphones with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with a lighting port for charging and data syncing. As of now, the iPhone SE runs on iOS 12, and the device is expected to receive at least two major iOS updates in the coming years.

Though there as a lot of smartphones available in India offering more amount of RAM and storage (under Rs 20,000), the iPhone SE is the only iOS device, which provides a compact form-factor and enough horsepower to runs games and apps.