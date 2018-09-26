RIP Apple iPhone SE: The last compact iPhone officially discontinued in India

In March 2016, Apple released the Apple iPhone SE, the compact Apple iPhone 6s with a smaller form factor at a reasonable price tag. Soon, you will not be able to buy the Apple iPhone SE anywhere in the world, including India, as the company has de-listed the smartphone from Apple India official website.

As of now, Apple only sells the Apple iPhone XS, Apple iPhone XS Max, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Apple iPhone 8, and the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. The company has officially discontinued the Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone 6, Apple iPhone 6Plus, Apple iPhone 6s, and the Apple iPhone 6s Plus.

Probably, by next year the company is likely to discontinue the Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus to concentrate on the full-screen iPhones (No Home button) with Face ID.

RIP iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE is the one of the most compact and most affordable iPhone launches in the last few years. The Apple iPhone SE was derived from the Apple iPhone 6s by making some cost-cutting decisions like not including 3D touch, low-resolution selfie camera etc.

However, in terms of actual raw power, the Apple iPhone SE was on par with the Apple iPhone 6s. Even by today's standards, the Apple iPhone SE can handle any games or apps with ease. At the time of launch, the Apple iPhone SE was the only flagship smartphone to launch with less than 5.0-inch screen size.

As of now, Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the iPhone SE are available on various e-commerce websites until the stocks last, as the manufacturing of these iPhones have already been stopped.

Apple iPhone SE was launched with a 4-inch screen with retina display when the majority of the Android smartphones came with a 5.5-inch display. The iPhone SE was for those who did not like to use/carry a big smartphone. Everything in this universe has a beginning and an end. It's time to say goodbye to the last affordable-yet-compact iPhone. Hope, Apple release a successor to the Apple iPhone SE soon.

