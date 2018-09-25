Apple iPhone XS Max has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

Apple iPhone XS Max is for sure one of the most expensive smartphones available in India. The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max also packs in a great set of features to justify the Rs 1,00,000+ price tag. The Apple iPhones were always known to offer industry-leading display technology. And now, according to DisplayMate, the Apple iPhone XS has the best display on any smartphone.

The Apple iPhone XS Max has an HDR enabled OLED display with QHD+ resolution. The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max have an identical display, and the only difference between these two screens is the display size.

Why the iPhone XS Max has the best smartphone display?

According to DisplayMate, the Apple iPhone XS Max and the Apple iPhone XS Max have the most color accurate display, which scores 0.8 JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) and sRGB/Red.09 color gamut. In fact, according to the DisplayMate, the Apple iPhone XS and the XS Max's displays are comparable to 4K televisions.

The iPhone XS Max's display is extremely bright and has a low reflectance, due to which helps the smartphone to reproduce higher picture quality. The display on the Apple iPhone XS Max can reach up to 725 nits of brightness on the home screen and 660 nits of sRGB brightness.

Apple iPhone XS Max specifications

The Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-order in India for a starting price of Rs 99,900. The iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a notch cut-out to house the Face ID hardware. These are also the first batch of iPhones to support dual SIM, albeit using the e-SIM technology.

The Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max are powered by the Apple A12 Bionic 6 core processor with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage. There is no micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Both iPhones have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP wide-angle sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens with support for 4K video recording @ 60fps. The smartphone also has a 7 MP selfie camera with 2K video recording. The smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor (Touch ID). Instead, the phone offers Face ID, which uses 3D face (depth-sensing) recognition to unlock the smartphone securely and to authorise payments.

These iPhones are IP68 water and dust resistance with support for fast charging and wireless charging. The smartphones run on iOS 12, and these phones are expected to receive at least 4 major software updates.