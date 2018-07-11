Best smartphones with HDR display in India

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is the buzz in the smartphone industry. And, many companies have started implementing HDR capable displays in their smartphone. It is touted that such displays render enhanced colors and superior contrast. Eventually, this results in a better viewing experience than the SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) displays.

With the onset of this trend, video streaming services such as YouTube and Netflix have started supporting HDR content. As the HDR content consumption has increased, it becomes important to you a smartphone that supports viewing HDR content with a capable display. If you fail to use such a smartphone, then you will not be able to enjoy the ideal HDR viewing experience.'

Today, we have come up with a curated list of smartphones with HDR display available in India right now. Take a look at the list before you start your search for a HDR capable smartphone, which will be your next upgrade.

Apple iPhone X Best Price of Apple iPhone X

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery LG V30 Best Price of LG V30

Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (V30) / 128GB (V30+) (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3500 MAh Battery LG G6 Best Price of LG G6

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras and secondary rear camera with 125-degree lens

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S9 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note8 Best Price of Galaxy Note8

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Best Price of Galaxy S8

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Best Price of Galaxy S8 Plus

Key Features

6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 529ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2

Key Features

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery