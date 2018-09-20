ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: RAM, Battery, and Benchmark details

Apple iPhone XS is the first iPhone to offer 4 GB RAM

By

Related Articles

    The Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-order in India at a starting price of Rs 99,990 in India (for the base variant of the Apple iPhone XS with 64 GB internal storage. There is so much information about the duo flagship smartphones from Apple. However, they still lack some info like the amount of RAM, battery, and the benchmarking performance of these devices.

    Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: RAM, Battery, and Benchmark details

    Unlike the Android smartphones, Apple does not highlight the amount of RAM, battery capacity or the actual benchmark results of the iPhones. Instead, the company compares it with the previous generation model to say how fast or better is the latest generation iPhones compared to the earlier generations. Here is the information about the most recent iPhones that Apple does want you to know about the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max.

    RAM

    The Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max comes with 4 GB of RAM, whereas the last gen Apple iPhone X offers 3 GB RAM. So, regarding multitasking, the Apple iPhone XS and the Max moniker will perform better than the Apple iPhone X. Having an extra gig of RAM will also help to offer seamless performance in the long haul.

    Battery

    The Apple iPhone XS has a 2658 mAh battery, whereas the bigger XS Max has 3174 mAh battery. If we look at the Apple iPhone X, the device has 2716 mAh battery, which is a bit bigger than the one seen on the Apple iPhone XS. Albeit, due to the A12 Bionic chipset found on the iPhone XS duo, the XS and the XS Max will offer better battery backup compared to the Apple iPhone X.

    Performance

    The A12 Bionic SoC powers the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max manufactured using 7nm manufacturing process. If we look at the benchmarks (Geekbench 4), the Apple iPhone XS scores 11,420 points on the multi-core performance. The Apple iPhone XS Max scores 11515 points on multi-core performance. In comparison, the Apple iPhone X scores 10759 points on multi-core performance.

    Conclusion

    It is pretty clear from these numbers that the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful smartphone (it is powerful than any Android smartphone available). The phone also packs 4 GB of RAM (highest on an iPhone) and a 3174 mAh battery. So, the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful smartphone that anyone can buy in 2018.

    Via

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue