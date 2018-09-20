Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: RAM, Battery, and Benchmark details

RAM

The Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max comes with 4 GB of RAM, whereas the last gen Apple iPhone X offers 3 GB RAM. So, regarding multitasking, the Apple iPhone XS and the Max moniker will perform better than the Apple iPhone X. Having an extra gig of RAM will also help to offer seamless performance in the long haul.

Battery

The Apple iPhone XS has a 2658 mAh battery, whereas the bigger XS Max has 3174 mAh battery. If we look at the Apple iPhone X, the device has 2716 mAh battery, which is a bit bigger than the one seen on the Apple iPhone XS. Albeit, due to the A12 Bionic chipset found on the iPhone XS duo, the XS and the XS Max will offer better battery backup compared to the Apple iPhone X.

Performance

The A12 Bionic SoC powers the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max manufactured using 7nm manufacturing process. If we look at the benchmarks (Geekbench 4), the Apple iPhone XS scores 11,420 points on the multi-core performance. The Apple iPhone XS Max scores 11515 points on multi-core performance. In comparison, the Apple iPhone X scores 10759 points on multi-core performance.

Conclusion

It is pretty clear from these numbers that the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful smartphone (it is powerful than any Android smartphone available). The phone also packs 4 GB of RAM (highest on an iPhone) and a 3174 mAh battery. So, the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful smartphone that anyone can buy in 2018.