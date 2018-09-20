Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max: RAM, Battery, and Benchmark details

Related Articles
- Apple reintroduces group FaceTime with iOS 12.1 beta update
-
- List of third-party apps that support Siri Shortcuts
- Siri Shortcuts app now available for download on iOS 12 devices
- Paytm Apple iPhone Super sale: Get upto Rs 10,000 cashback, Easy EMI and free delivery on iPhones
- How to add secondary Face ID to your iPhone with iOS 12
- Ahead of Apple iPhone XS, XR, XS Max launch, other iPhones get price cut in India
The Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-order in India at a starting price of Rs 99,990 in India (for the base variant of the Apple iPhone XS with 64 GB internal storage. There is so much information about the duo flagship smartphones from Apple. However, they still lack some info like the amount of RAM, battery, and the benchmarking performance of these devices.
Unlike the Android smartphones, Apple does not highlight the amount of RAM, battery capacity or the actual benchmark results of the iPhones. Instead, the company compares it with the previous generation model to say how fast or better is the latest generation iPhones compared to the earlier generations. Here is the information about the most recent iPhones that Apple does want you to know about the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max.
RAM
The Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max comes with 4 GB of RAM, whereas the last gen Apple iPhone X offers 3 GB RAM. So, regarding multitasking, the Apple iPhone XS and the Max moniker will perform better than the Apple iPhone X. Having an extra gig of RAM will also help to offer seamless performance in the long haul.
Battery
The Apple iPhone XS has a 2658 mAh battery, whereas the bigger XS Max has 3174 mAh battery. If we look at the Apple iPhone X, the device has 2716 mAh battery, which is a bit bigger than the one seen on the Apple iPhone XS. Albeit, due to the A12 Bionic chipset found on the iPhone XS duo, the XS and the XS Max will offer better battery backup compared to the Apple iPhone X.
Performance
The A12 Bionic SoC powers the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max manufactured using 7nm manufacturing process. If we look at the benchmarks (Geekbench 4), the Apple iPhone XS scores 11,420 points on the multi-core performance. The Apple iPhone XS Max scores 11515 points on multi-core performance. In comparison, the Apple iPhone X scores 10759 points on multi-core performance.
Conclusion
It is pretty clear from these numbers that the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful smartphone (it is powerful than any Android smartphone available). The phone also packs 4 GB of RAM (highest on an iPhone) and a 3174 mAh battery. So, the Apple iPhone XS Max is the most powerful smartphone that anyone can buy in 2018.