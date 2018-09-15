Top six features of the Apple iPhone XS and XS Max that every smartphone enthusiast should know

Dual SIM

The most requested feature, which is found even on an entry-level feature phone is here. The Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are the first set of smartphones from Apple that supports dual SIM card capability. However, people around the world will get a single SIM card iPhone XS and the XS Plus (with an e-SIM) card, whereas the iPhone XS and the XS Max sold in China comes with a dedicated secondary SIM slot.

IP68 rating

Water-resistance is not new for iPhones, as the iPhone 7 was the first smartphone from Apple which came with the IP67 rating. With the launch of the Apple iPhone XS, Apple is taking it a notch above, where the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max can survive water of 2 meters deep up to 30 minutes. The company also confirmed that the iPhone XS is beer resistant and coffee resistance as well.

A12- Bionic

The Apple A12-Bionic powers the Apple iPhone XS and the XS Max, which is designed by Apple engineers with 6 CPU cores (2 high performance, 4 energy efficient cores) with 4 GPU cores and a dedicated neural engine, which will help with the AI capabilities of the Apple iPhone XS. This chipset is manufactured using a 7nm manufacturing process, which offers better performance and thermal profile compared to the Apple A11-Bionic, which is based on a 10nm process.

Adjust depth of field

Apple introduced the Depth of field or photos with bokeh effect on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. And now, the Apple iPhone XS can also capture photos with bokeh effect. Later, the amount of bokeh can be adjusted using settings.

4 GB RAM

The Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max are the first set of iPhones with 4 GB RAM. The iPhone X and the iPhone XR comes with 3 GB RAM. Having more about of RAM will improve multitasking on the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

512 GB storage

The Apple iPhone XS family is also the first set of iPhones to offer up to 512 GB of storage. The iPhone XS and the XS Max will be available 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage. As Apple does not support memory expansion via micro SD card, it is best to choose the correct storage variant, depending on the storage needs. The price of the Apple iPhone XS Max with 512 GB storage goes up to Rs 1,44,990, which makes it the one of the most expensive mainstream smartphone available in India.