Apple iPhone SE To Sell For Dirt Cheap Price At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020 is offering several gadgets at a throwaway price. The list also includes many smartphones, including the premium iPhone. The iPhone SE 2020, which is one of the premium mid-range smartphones in India, is on sale at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Here are more details about this particular smartphone and why it's an exciting offer.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Details

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kickstart next week, from October 16 to 21. The upcoming sale will witness a massive price slash on several goods, including gadgets like smartphones, laptops, earphones, and so on. Among smartphones, the price of the iPhone SE 2020 is also expected to drop.

Apple iPhone SE Price At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available in several storage variants starting from 64GB - which currently costs Rs. 37,900. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020 is said to offer the iPhone SE for Rs. 35,999 for the base variant of 64GB. Other storage variants of 128GB and 256GB cost Rs. 43,900 and Rs. 53,900, respectively. The sale is expected to have a price drop for these variants as well.

Apart from the iPhone SE, the prices of other iPhones are also expected to drop. The list includes the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and so on. Several reports point that the iPhone XR price at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will be roughly Rs. 44,999 - which is Rs. 7,501 discounted. The iPhone 11 price on Flipkart is also expected to drop, making it a tempting offer.

Additionally, Flipkart will be giving an extra 10 percent discount for SBI credit/debit cardholders. Transactions done via Paytm will see an assured cashback as well. Plus, one can also opt for the no-cost EMI plans while purchasing the iPhone series or any other gadget on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Features

The revamped iPhone SE 2020 flaunts a 4.7-inch HD Retina display with a TouchID sensor. The phone is powered by the powerful A13 Bionic chipset, the same that runs on the iPhone 11 flagship. It includes 3GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. There's a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie camera. The phone is fueled by a 1,821 mAh battery with a wireless charging feature. The phone is one of the mid-range offerings from Apple and the price drop makes it a good offer.

