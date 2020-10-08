Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020: Sale Dates And Deals To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart is gearing up to kickstart its mega discount and festive offer. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 is right around the corner and will offer multiple offers and price cuts. At the same time, the dates are in a close clash with competitor Amazon, who is hosting the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival 2020.

As close competitors, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering some of the best deals and price cuts on various goods, including gadgets. Many new gadgets will begin its first sale and shipment during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale. Here's the complete information regarding the upcoming sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale Date

The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days will kickstart on October 16 and go on till October 21. Flipkart Plus members get early access and the big discount sale will start a day in advance, October 15. The dates are in close clash with the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival, which will start on October 17.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale Details

A lot of electronic gadgets are going to be on sale at the Flipkart Big Billion Days. This includes smartphones like the Poco M2, Infinix Hot 9, Realme C12, LG G8X, and so on. Further, the popular iPhone SE 2020 is also getting a massive price slash at the Flipkart sale. Moreover, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI, mobile protection starting from Rs. 1, exchange offers, and so on.

Apart from smartphones, plenty of other electronic gadgets are also on sale at the Flipkart Big Billion Days. Buyers get up to 80 percent off on devices like laptops, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, cameras, tablets, and so on. Here too, buyers can avail additional discounts with exchange offers and fresh everyday deals during the sale period.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020: Big Savings Deal

The Indian-made online retailer is further offering a couple of money-saving tips for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days. There are several no-cost EMIs with leading banks, including EMI on debit cards. Plus, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards and assured cashback for transactions via Paytm. All in all, the upcoming sale is an ideal destination if you're looking to buy a couple of new gadgets.

