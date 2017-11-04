Watch Apple’s guided tour of the iPhone X from here

The iPhone X went on sale in India and many other countries yesterday. Though it is the most expensive iPhone to be launched till date, it went out of stock within minutes in the Airtel online store. The demand for the device was pretty evident as people queued up in front of the Apple stores in several countries.

Following the release of the iPhone X, Apple has come up with a guided tour video of the tenth-anniversary edition. The video shows the simple gesture such as swiping up to go home and sliding down for the notifications. There are other gestures that show you the apps that are open and take you to the control center.

This guided tour of iPhone X posted by Apple also reveals the process involved in setting up the Face ID. It is done by rotating your head in a circle as you look at the front camera on the device. It has already been mentioned that the facial recognition system will work well even if you grow a beard, cut it off, change your hairstyle or wear certain sunglasses. The device can be unlocked with a quick glance followed by a swipe up to go to the home. The video shows that you can glance as well as swipe in one motion.

It also sheds light on the Apple Pay purchases as those get verified with a double press of the side button and a glance at the phone's screen when the device is held near the POS terminal. The video also reveals information about how you can create an Animoji of yourself, which is an animated character that will mirror your facial expression. It also discusses the Portrait Lighting ability of the iPhone X. The video explains how the portrait effects can be applied to the shots taken using the rear and front cameras.

You can watch the guided tour of the iPhone X from here.