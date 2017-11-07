Apple iPhone X is the most breakable iPhone launched ever, shows video

Apple claims that the iPhone X features the most durable glass ever used on a smartphone. Despite the durable glass, it looks like the device is prone to develop cracks as the company has not used aluminum.

We have already seen many drop test videos of the iPhone X showing that we need to handle the device with extra care. The videos have proved that the smartphone can break when it receives a strong hit. Following these, the latest one has come from the mobile insurance firm SquareTrade. Those at SquareTrade have come up with their own research showing that the iPhone X is the most breakable iPhone ever.

You might think that the company is selling protection plans for the premium smartphones and it makes sense for them to claim that the iPhone X is breakable so that buyers will purchase their plans. But they have come up with a drop test video and it shows that the iPhone X is indeed breakable. The video shows that after a face-down drop test, the iPhone X shattered and the facial recognition system - Face ID stopped functioning.

On the typical drops that is a result of everyday usage, the iPhone X seems to have developed minor physical damage but the innards seem to be susceptible to damage due to external shocks.

The iPhone X is already the most expensive Apple smartphone launched ever. In addition to this, the overall cost of repair will increase as the smartphone is prone to damage. Also, Apple is charging at least $349 for a screen replacement. And, if the other components are involved, the repair cost will go higher.

Take a look at the drop test by SquareTrade and get to know how breakable the iPhone X is from below.