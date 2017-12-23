Apple iPhone X's Face ID bypassed again; this time by a Chinese boy

It looks like, Apple is about to face the music again over the Face ID feature on its iPhone X. So far, we have seen several incidents where the Face ID has been easily fooled or bypassed, contrary to what Apple had claimed during the launch of its 10th anniversary model of iPhones.

It has been reported now, a Chinese woman found out that her son could unlock her new iPhone X using the facial recognition software. The woman's husband, identified only by his surname Liu, then called up Apple's customer service hotline to let them know about the issue. 'Our son was using it and didn't know the password', he said, according to Shandong TV Station.

The company's stuff said that it was a rare, isolated case and also explained the possible reason. Well, the excuse was the woman and his look kind of same with similar facial features. However, Apple has launched a full investigation into the Liu family's claims.

This is not the first time Chinese customers are facing something like this. Last week, a report had surfaced online saying that a woman named Yan was issued a full refund after one of her colleagues was granted access to the iPhone X through the Face ID feature.

However, initially Apple refused to acknowledge the issue. Yan was only issued the refund after she and her colleague then went to an Apple Store and offered employees a live demonstration on the way Face ID can by bypassed.

Apple's Face ID faced criticism from many, and even the company's co-founder Steve Wozniak admitted recently removing the fingerprint scanner on iPhone X was not a great choice.

Apple, however, should be concerned as its reputation is at stake. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been accused of 'being' racist since it is apparent that Chinese people are able to unlock each others' iPhone X using the facial recognition system. Hopefully, the company will some step to make the Face ID more accurate and secure.

