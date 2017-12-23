iPhone X sales expected to fall in early 2018: Report

It won't be an exaggeration to say that the iPhone X was the most anticipated smartphone of 2017. We all expected that the 10th anniversary model of iPhones will generate the lion's share of revenues for Apple.

Unfortunately, the latest forecasts suggest otherwise. As reported by DigiTimes, "sources from the semiconductor packaging and testing service industry" say that sales of the iPhone X are not as good as it was expected earlier. So following a growth to a maximum of 35 million units in the Q4 2017, the iPhone X sales will stay flat or worse, drop in the first quarter of next year.

The sales are below the expectations in Taiwan, Singapore, and even the United States, notes the report. When it comes to market, the iPhone X sales is being negatively affected by limited supply.

The report further adds that Apple will try to improve the sales number by introducing a new lineup of iPhones in 2018. Two of the future iPhones will have OLED displays, while the third one will feature an LCD screen. Interestingly, the information in this new report matches with the prediction made by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As claimed by the report, Apple have already started working on a "prototype iPhone with support for pre-5G features".

Apple has struggled quite a lot to keep up with the supply of iPhone X as some of the phone's feature are pretty complex. If you recall, sometime back, a report suggested that Apple made some compromises to the Face ID facial recognition system to the make the iPhone X available on time. However, as expected, Apple denied all those claims.

Yield rates, on the flip side, have improved quite a lot, with several suppliers working round the clock to get more iPhone X units in stores. So now we would have to wait and see if the iPhone X sales actually drop in Q1 2018.