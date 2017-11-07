Apple iPhone X's making cost is about just Rs. 23,200

People started anticipating for the 10th anniversary edition of iPhones from months before its official launch. In September, Apple unveiled the iPhone X alongside iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone X went on sale through various channels across the world from November 3 onwards. Despite the high price tag it carries, the smartphone is selling like hot cakes. Talking about the pricing, Apple's latest flagship is priced at Rs. 89,000 for the 64GB variant. In the US though, the Apple iPhone X is retailed at a lower price; $999 (approx. Rs. 64,600).

Now the question is, is the iPhone X worth its price? There is no doubt that the handset comes with some pretty impressive features, but why is it so expensive? As reported by Reuters, the website called TechInsights have found out that one unit of iPhone X costs only $357.50 (approx. Rs. 23,200) to make. So basically the gross margin generated by the iPhone X is 64 percent. Now we can understand why is iPhone X so expensive.

If you are skeptical about the source, TechInsights is a company which is known to teardown and estimate the components of devices. Hence, even if the figures are not exactly on point, they should be pretty close to the original numbers.

Coming to the other 2017 models of iPhones, such as the iPhone 8 Plus's making cost is around $288 (approx. Rs. 18,700). However, the iPhone 8 is priced at $799 (approx. Rs. 52,000). This results in a gross margin of about 59 percent.

The teardown has revealed another thing about the new iPhones. The components of the iPhone X is more expensive than that of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.