Man detained at Mumbai airport for carrying 11 units of iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X has been making the headlines lately, but not always for the good reasons. In a recent incident, a man carrying 11 units of iPhone X was caught at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has seized all the iPhones from the passenger who was traveling from Hong Kong to Mumbai on Saturday. Identified as Bhavesh Ravjibhai Virani, he was carrying 11 units of the latest iPhone which is worth Rs. 10,57,388 in the Indian market. As of now, the reason is quite unclear why the passenger was taking so many iPhone X out of the country.

As reported, the officials said; "We are in the process of finding the reason as to why was he carrying the phones." Moreover, a case has already been registered.

As per the rules of Indian Customs, a person is only allowed to carry electronics worth up to Rs. 55,000 under the free allowance. If someone exceeds this limit he will be leveraged heavy customs duty. This is what makes importing electronic products so difficult.

Something similar had happened a few days back at an airport in China. A woman was caught for carrying around 40 pound iPhones.

It is not an uncommon thing for people to resell the iPhones after a few days of the release. It was surveyed that about 60 percent percent of people who actually stand in the queue to buy iPhones resell it. Many people opt to purchase the iPhones at a lower price than the original price.