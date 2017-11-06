iPhone X is great, but you might not wanna drop it

Apple iPhone X hit the shelves on November 3. Just like every year, people in every part of the world stood in long queues to get their hands on the new iPhone.

We reported about how one man in India rode on a horse to buy his iPhone. This anticipation is justified as the iPhone X is the 10th anniversary model of iPhones. Apple brought some major changes in terms of design to its latest flagship. Such as, it comes with an edge-to-edge screen as well as a glass back panel. As claimed by the company, glass up on the front and back are made from the strongest glass that's ever appeared on a smartphone.

However, the drop tests by a few YouTubers have proved otherwise. Unfortunately, the phone seems to be pretty fragile. Now, a Twitter user based out of Russia has posted a picture of his newly bought iPhone X.

Guy bought iPhone X today and already dropped it pic.twitter.com/seR0o5u63Z — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) November 3, 2017

To be precise, the picture shows the iPhone with a completely shattered rear panel. While the Twitter user didn't expect, as fate would have it, he dropped the device on the same day he bought it.

The Twitter user didn't give further details on how the phone suffered such massive damage. This is what makes it a bit sketchy. The iPhone X should not have been shattered from a single fall. It looks like the device was run over by a truck.

The comments on the thread are quite interesting as well. While some comments were really humorous, some were quick to defend Apple by saying it was the owner's fault to have dropped his iPhone. Whatever the case is, if someone has the money to spend $1000 on a phone, he should have spent a few bucks for a case to protect it. So we recommend you to invest in a good body panel for your valuable possession.