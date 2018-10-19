Apple iPhone XR available via Airtel Online Store starting at Rs 14,999 EMI

Bharti Airtel has announced that Apple iPhone XR will be available on its Online Store. Starting October 19, the consumers will be able to pre-order the iPhone XR with down payments starting at a price of Rs 14,999.

Airtel Online Store will also be providing EMI options that comes pre-loaded with an inbuilt postpaid plan and includes 4G data dollops, unlimited calling and is bundled with premium content. The smartphones will be delivered to customers from October 26, 2018.

To recall, Apple launched the iPhone XR alongside the costlier iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at company's annual event. The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display protected by 2.5D curved glass (ion exchange) on the front and rear panel.

To power the device, the company has used its proprietary A12 Bionic chip that has 6CPU and 4GPU cores with an NPU for specific tasks. It also the first SoC based on the 7nm manufacturing process. This also marks as the first time Apple has opted for dual-SIM support, where consumers can use one normal SIM and one e-SIM. This could be a good news for the consumers in India.

On the optics front, the device has only one 12MP sensor on the rear panel, unlike its other variants that come with dual camera setups. But the iPhone XR does support the portrait mode despite using a single camera lens. On the front, it has a 7MP front-facing camera which is capable of capturing 1080p video recording @60 fps.

On the downside, the iPhone XR misses out on the 3D Touch display which was introduced with iPhone 6s. This could be a result of the cost-cutting the company had planned for this variant. The iPhone XR has an LCD display, whereas the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max have an OLED display.

Besides, Apple has announced a special event on October 30th, but not at Apple Park. This time the event will happen in Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

The teaser is cryptic apart from stating that "there's more in the making," but there could be a lot of things that can be expected. But the main highlight of the show will likely be the new iPad Pros that will feature the near bezel-free design similar to the new iPhones. If the rumors are to be believed, we will also get to see the next iteration of the MacBook Air, and overdue Mac mini update, new Airpods and more.