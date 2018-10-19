ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple iPhone XR available via Airtel Online Store starting at Rs 14,999 EMI

Apple iPhone XR now available on Airtel's Online Store.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bharti Airtel has announced that Apple iPhone XR will be available on its Online Store. Starting October 19, the consumers will be able to pre-order the iPhone XR with down payments starting at a price of Rs 14,999.

    Apple iPhone XR available via Airtel Online Store starting at Rs14,999

    Airtel Online Store will also be providing EMI options that comes pre-loaded with an inbuilt postpaid plan and includes 4G data dollops, unlimited calling and is bundled with premium content. The smartphones will be delivered to customers from October 26, 2018.

    To recall, Apple launched the iPhone XR alongside the costlier iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at company's annual event. The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display protected by 2.5D curved glass (ion exchange) on the front and rear panel.

    To power the device, the company has used its proprietary A12 Bionic chip that has 6CPU and 4GPU cores with an NPU for specific tasks. It also the first SoC based on the 7nm manufacturing process. This also marks as the first time Apple has opted for dual-SIM support, where consumers can use one normal SIM and one e-SIM. This could be a good news for the consumers in India.

    On the optics front, the device has only one 12MP sensor on the rear panel, unlike its other variants that come with dual camera setups. But the iPhone XR does support the portrait mode despite using a single camera lens. On the front, it has a 7MP front-facing camera which is capable of capturing 1080p video recording @60 fps.

    On the downside, the iPhone XR misses out on the 3D Touch display which was introduced with iPhone 6s. This could be a result of the cost-cutting the company had planned for this variant. The iPhone XR has an LCD display, whereas the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max have an OLED display.

    Besides, Apple has announced a special event on October 30th, but not at Apple Park. This time the event will happen in Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

    The teaser is cryptic apart from stating that "there's more in the making," but there could be a lot of things that can be expected. But the main highlight of the show will likely be the new iPad Pros that will feature the near bezel-free design similar to the new iPhones. If the rumors are to be believed, we will also get to see the next iteration of the MacBook Air, and overdue Mac mini update, new Airpods and more.

    Read More About: apple iphone x smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue