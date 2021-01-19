Apple iPhone XR Now Available For Rs. 28,900 In India News oi-Vivek

If you ever wanted to buy an Apple iPhone with a modern design and Face ID system but refrained from doing so due to the exorbitant pricing of those smartphones, then here is an offer like never before. The Apple iPhone XR is now available at an effective price of Rs. 28,900 across India.

You can now buy the Apple iPhone XR for just Rs. 28,900 via Apple premium reseller Imagine across the country. However, you have to buy the device from their offline store to get this offer.

How To Get iPhone XR For Rs. 28,900?

Getting an iPhone XR for Rs. 28,900 (base model with 128GB storage) is as simple as it gets. All you need is an HDFC bank card (debit or credit card), and your old smartphone, which should have a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000.

HDFC credit card and debit card users can get Rs. 7,000 cashback while purchasing the iPhone XR. On top of that, you need to exchange your old smartphone which should have an exchange value of at least Rs. 5,000. Then, the Image Store will give an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000, driving down the price of the iPhone XR to Rs. 28,900.

The offer is valid till January 26 and is applicable to all Image Stores across the country. As of now, there is no tool to determine the value of your old smartphone, which makes this offer a bit gimmicky, as one has to visit the store to determine that value.

Should You Buy iPhone XR In 2021?

iPhone XR, even though it was launched in 2019 is still a great smartphone, and it has almost everything a modern iPhone should have. Considering the fact that you can get it for less than Rs. 30,000, I don't see any reason for not recommending this device.

